The new ‘facetime’

Pattie Haley visits with her 4-year-old granddaughter, Cordelia Haley, through a window last week at her home in Moscow. To avoid coronavirus transmission, Cordelia video chats with her grandparents daily and visits their house to have these “FaceTime” chats through the front door every few days. This photo was submitted by Cordelia Haley’s father, Daniel Haley.

