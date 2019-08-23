The tip of the spear

On July 22, Keith Gunther of Moscow, right, donated a spear point that he found in 1974 along the shores of Priest Lake to the Priest Lake Museum. Tom Weitz, a former Washington State University graduate in geology and a representative of the museum, is shown receiving the gift from Gunther. A University of Idaho professor, Gunther said that the spear tip was the oldest projectle point he had ever seen from northern Idaho. According to Gunther, another professor said that because the spear tip is made out of basalt, it is thousands of years old.

Recommended for you