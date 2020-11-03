‘The Vote: 100 years’

Colfax artist Nancy Rothwell is seen part of her exhibit, “The Vote: 100 Years” at the Center at the Colfax Library. The show celebrates the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. Whitman County Library Director Kylie Fullmer submitted this photo.

