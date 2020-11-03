Colfax artist Nancy Rothwell is seen part of her exhibit, “The Vote: 100 Years” at the Center at the Colfax Library. The show celbrates the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Ammendment. Whitman County Library Director Kylie Fullmer submitted this photo.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Director of Whitman County Public Health resigns
- Latah County records its first death from COVID-19
- ‘He just doesn’t give up’
- Moscow residents charged with mask order violation each plead not guilty
- Latah County’s health alert moves to yellow
- Douglass “Doug” Wendell Brinkerhoff
- ‘Bleak’ outlook for COVID-19 this winter
- Pullman School Board approves reopening plan
- Two more deaths reported in Whitman County
- John Gilbert Russell
Your guide to the best businesses in the region