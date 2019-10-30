Thrashers win championship

The Moscow Gold Thrashers went undefeated and won the championship of the Clearwater Football League this fall. The team of third- and fourth-graders won all seven games during the season, capped by a 22-0 victory over the Lewis Clark Falcons in the championship Oct. 12. Pictured are: Front row (left to right) Naia Vowels, Lyall Stott, Weston Walker, Greyson Rod, Brayden Robison and Dylan Pfiffner; Middle row (left to right) Roenan Swanson, Holden Poxleitner, Kellan Wakefield, Derek Rehder, Ezekiel Solomon, Mason Helbling, Landon Houser, Mason Attebury-Marzolf and Jonny Brown; Back row (left to right) coaches Brad Robison, Derek Wakefield, Chris Walker, John Houser, Marty Solomon and Matt Helbling.

