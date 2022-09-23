Tiger swallowtail

A tiger swallowtail butterfly, the state insect of Oregon, was captured in this image by Chris Alexander on a July visit to the Hart Mountain Wildlife Refuge in southern Oregon. Alexander uploaded the image to “Share Your Snaps,” an online community photo album at inland360.com. Have a cool photo you’d like to share? It just takes a few clicks and your image could show up in print as a Reader Photo of the Day.

Recommended for you