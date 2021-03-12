Time for snow

The Moscow First United Methodist clock tower in a snow squall on the morning of Feb. 26, with the unique lamp posts of the 1912 Center in the foreground. Later in the morning, this scene was bathed in sunshine. Keith Collins snapped and submitted this image.

