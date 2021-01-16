Time for tea

A cow moose and her calf stopped recently in the east Moscow front yard of Karen Purtee. Purtee indicated the moose were welcomed in for tea, but declined. The pair were photographed by Charlene Purtee, Karen’s daughter.

