Claire Glover and Juliana Harner enjoy lemonade at the Tommy Strong 5k Fundraiser on Saturday in Moscow, which raised $1,741 for the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. This foundation benefits childhood cancer research, which only receives 4 percent of the National Institutes of Health’s budget for cancer research. One in 285 children will be diagnosed with cancer before the age of 19, and cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in children. Photo by Justin Glover.