Tradition of Donation

The Athenaeum Club of Colfax recently donated a new book to the Whitman County Library through their library book project. The club has been donating books since 1963. This year the library book committee, looking at women’s mental health and self-care, donated Maria Shriver’s book, “I’ve Been Thinking ... Reflections, Prayers, and Meditations for a Meaningful Life.” The Athenaeum Club was organized in 1895, and is one of the oldest women’s clubs in Washington state. Shown are Rita Ackerman, left, of the Athenaeum Club, and Kathy Buchholtz of the Whitman County Library.