Trot helps fight cancer

A few members of Strolling Like a Mother, a local workout group, put on their annual Turkey Trot. This year's trot benefited the American Childhood Cancer Organization of the Inland Northwest. More than 50 runners helped to raise almost $300 for this charity, which helps local families battling childhood cancer. Safeway donated food for the event. Pictured are, left to right, Cat Harner, Sarah Roberts, and Amy Kaucic.