Up from the Deep

Teens artists show off their finished work following the LaCrosse Library’s Shark Teen Paint Night last month. Whitman County Libraries continue with Summer Reading: Oceans of Possibilities events, programs, reading challenges, and prizes throughout the summer. Pictured, left to right, are Gracie Schwartz, Rowdie Broeckel, Emily Thompson, Edyn Roberts, Kathryn Roberts and Mackenzie Roberts.

Tags

Recommended for you