Visiting history

Iola Hatley, 98, wife of the late George B. Hatley, revisits the Appaloosa Museum & Heritage Center and poses outside with its executive director, Crystal White, of Lapwai. Hatley was excited to see the expanding outdoor garden created in the configuration of the Nez Perce Trail, even on a windy April morning. The Appaloosa was adopted as Idaho’s official state horse in 1975 because of its association to Idaho history. Susan Hodgin snapped and submitted the image.