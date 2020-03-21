Water monster

Le Ann Wilson of Orofino captured this bright green bogeyman lurking near Elk River in March. It looks a lot like Mike from “Monsters, Inc.” The horrifying hydrant is one of several hydrants painted to look like animals and Pixar characters.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Five Moscow businesses to close or change business hours, format
- Pullman officials: Stay home
- WSU students make exodus from Pullman
- UPDATE: Gun show in Moscow has been canceled
- BREAKING: Pullman schools closed Monday; students from district attended Spokane event with individual with confirmed case of coronavirus
- Idaho coronavirus cases hit five
- Moscow businesses ask governor to take action
- UPDATE: Health officials: Idaho now has 8 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Pullman officials: Stay home
- Still no positive COVID-19 cases in Whitman County
Your guide to the best businesses in the region