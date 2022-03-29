Wetlands work party

Volunteers joined forces for a wetlands work party Saturday at the Virgil Phillips Farm County Park north of Moscow. “Young and old gathered to plant 128 trees, shrubs and sedges, clean bird boxes and remove reed canary grass,” wrote Zena Hartung, who snapped and submitted the image. Another work party at the county park is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

