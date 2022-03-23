Whooo's ready for some painting?

Endicott Library’s “Easy Owl” painting class for adults was held in February and here are a few of the finished products. There is another painting class at the lbrary for adults from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. If interested in attending, please call librarian Nanci Selk at (509) 657-3429.

