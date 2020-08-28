Wish list comes true

Moscow Church of the Nazarene Missions President Shirley Greene, right, delivers wish-list items to Rebecca Rucker earlier this month at Sojourners Alliance in Moscow. This photo was submitted by Shirley Greene. 

