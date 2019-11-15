In its fifth year of making grant awards, the Women’s Leadership Guild at Pullman Regional Hosptial has raised and distributed more than $140,000 to support women’s and children’s health and wellness. Members recently voted to award eight $2,000 grants to: Albion Food Pantry; Jefferson Elementary School Outdoor Learning Lab and Garden; Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope; Palouse Habitat for Humanity; Palouse School Food Pantry; Pullman Child Welfare and Pullman Food Bank; Pullman Schools Pantry Program; and Whitman County Friends of CASA. To learn more about the Women’s Leadership Guild and the work of these nonprofits, visit this shortened web link: bit.ly/32MwLFd.