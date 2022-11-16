The Pi Beta Phi chapter at Washington State University recently earned the Sorority Yard of the Semester for fall 2022 from the College Hill Association in Pullman. Shown with the sign and award are, from left, Pullman Director of Community Devlopment RJ Lott, Pi Beta Phi House Director Marcia Robinson, Pi Beta Phi Vice President of Finance and Housing Keara McCarthy, College Hill Association Board Co-Chairperson Allison Munch-Rotolo, Pi Beta Phi President Caroline Ruoff and Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson. The property is located at 825 NE Linden St.