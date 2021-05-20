Rendezvous in the Park is set to return July 24 to East City Park in Moscow.
The one-day, modified event will feature a slate of musicians from the early afternoon into the evening on the permanent stage in the park, according to a news release from the event organizer.
The lineup will feature local and regional musicians. More details about the lineup will be released at a later date.
Tickets will be a “pay what you can” format, with a suggested donation of $15 per person to help fund the full return of Rendezvous in the Park in 2022.
Attendees can also expect to see a selection of food and beverage vendors on site, including beer.
For more details, visit www.rendezvousinthepark.com.