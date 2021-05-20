Rendezvous Sat 1.jpg

David and Rhonda Gaylord enjoy a summer evening of listening to music at Rendezvous in the Park in this 2018 file photo from the event.

 Daily News file

Rendezvous in the Park is set to return July 24 to East City Park in Moscow.

The one-day, modified event will feature a slate of musicians from the early afternoon into the evening on the permanent stage in the park, according to a news release from the event organizer.

The lineup will feature local and regional musicians. More details about the lineup will be released at a later date.

Tickets will be a “pay what you can” format, with a suggested donation of $15 per person to help fund the full return of Rendezvous in the Park in 2022.

Attendees can also expect to see a selection of food and beverage vendors on site, including beer.

For more details, visit www.rendezvousinthepark.com.

