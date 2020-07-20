Job title: Vice president of network operations at Inland Cellular.

Age: 53

Education: Graduated from Aberdeen High School in southern Idaho and earned an associate degree in telecommunications technology from Idaho State University in Pocatello.

Career history: Worked in a two-way radio shop before joining Inland Cellular as a cell-site technician 28 years ago.

Family: Married, with five sons and one daughter.

Civic involvement: Boy Scout leader in Pullman for 20 years.

Hobbies: Geocaching, hunting and fishing.

About Inland Cellular: The company is a cellphone service provider in southeastern Washington, north central Idaho and northern Idaho with 115 employees, most of whom are based in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

Tags

Recommended for you