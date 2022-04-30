Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Robert F. Patrick passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Bob was born May 30, 1935, in Wenatchee, Wash., to Ralph and Ressie Patrick. He was the youngest of four children (Miles, Doris (McCandless) and Ila (Sage)). The family moved from Wenatchee to Marysville, Wash., in 1942 when Bob’s dad obtained work in an Everett Navy shipyard during World War II. In 1944, the family settled in Entiat, Wash., when Bob’s parents purchased and operated a small fruit orchard.
Bob graduated from Entiat High School in 1953 and enrolled at Washington State College by means of an ROTC scholarship. Bob pledged Pi Kappa Alpha as a freshman, thereby beginning a lifetime of service to the PIKE fraternity. Bob was elected ASWSC student body president in 1957 and later that same year (after graduating) married the love of his life, Janily Nessen Patrick in Ephrata.
In 1960, Bob obtained his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Washington, and joined the Washington State Bar Association. Later that year, Bob and Jan moved to Charlottesville, Va., where Bob started Judge Advocate General’s School at the University of Virginia as part of his commission in the U.S. Army. After graduating from JAG school, Bob accepted a coveted assignment in New York (Governor’s Island), where he fulfilled his commitment to the U.S. Army. While in Manhattan, Bob and Jan welcomed daughter, Penny (1961), and son, Todd (1962), to the Patrick family. After completing his duties in the Army JAG Corps, Bob sought a move back to eastern Washington and accepted an offer with the Ringhoffer law firm in Walla Walla, where he specialized in agriculture estate planning. While in Walla Walla, in 1964, Jan gave birth to their youngest child, Mark. Although Bob and Jan enjoyed their time in Walla Walla, they each had a soft spot for WSU/Pullman and in 1968 Bob accepted a position with his alma mater as an attorney with the WSU Alumni Association. For the next 45 years, the Patricks would call Pullman home.
After several years with WSU, Bob wanted to return to the courtroom. Consequently, he left WSU to become the Whitman County Prosecutor, and later, Pullman’s city attorney while also teaching business law at WSU. After a satisfying career as a public attorney, Bob went back to private practice full time, accepting a partnership with Aiken, Schauble, Patrick and Neil (ASPN), where he remained a partner for approximately 38 years. One of the highlights of his time at ASPN and Charawell was Washington vs. Chrisman, a case Bob argued all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1981. Bob won the case upon referral to the State court, setting legal precedent on illegal search and seizure. Bob loved the law but mostly his partners at the Pullman law firm. In 2013, Bob retired from his day-to-day law practice and moved his then-ailing wife to Spokane (and the Touchmark community on the South Hill) to seek better medical care for Jan’s advancing Alzheimer’s disease/dementia.
Bob was an active volunteer and member of a variety of community and social organizations. It is difficult to list Bob’s awards and accomplishments, but a few would include: president of the Washington Association of City Attorneys; president of the Whitman County Bar Association; WSU Father of the Year in 1983; recognition by the PIKE fraternity for 55 consecutive years as chapter adviser/alumni board member; president of Pullman’s Kiwanis club (and more than 45 years of continuous membership); and most recently, president of the Touchmark Residence Council, where Bob established an endowment to support those at Touchmark who may need financial assistance. While he was accomplished in his profession, Bob would undoubtedly prefer to be remembered as the patriarch of an appreciative family.
Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jan; his eldest son, Todd; his youngest son, Mark; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren — with a 12th due in June; and his sister, Ila Sage. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Miles; his sister, Doris; and his devoted daughter, Penny.
Please join his family for a memorial at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Historic Davenport Hotel in Spokane. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to the Janily N. and Robert F. Patrick endowment at WSU.