Rooftop Fox

A fox, one of five that frequent the forested area on Deane Street in Pullman, takes in the view from the roof of one of the homes on the street. The photo was snapped and submitted by Tiffany Boswell of Pullman.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Moscow woman dies in vehicle fire
- Thousands on Palouse affected by power outage
- Man who killed Pullman student in 2017 heading to prison
- Mountain lion killed at Genesee
- Anger, unity expressed at Moscow rally
- UPDATED AT 7:01 P.M.: Power outage strikes several Palouse communities
- Still standing, still creepy
- Moscow woman dies in vehicle fire
- Studies: Link found between cancer, agricultural pesticides
- School districts face shortage of teachers, employees
Your guide to the best businesses in the region