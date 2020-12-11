Santa in Pullman

Blast from the Past: In this 2012 file photo, Santa hands a candy cane to Kylie Corbin, 20 months, as her grandmother, Shelly Corbin, looks on during the Santa's Sleigh candy cane delivery event run by the Pullman Lions Club to Sunnyside Hill residents. Santa's ride through Pullman is back this year, but won't be handing out treats or stopping for photos.

Santa will be bringing his Christmas cheer to Pullman next week as he makes his way through the city’s three main hills.

He will begin his journey at 6 p.m. Tuesday by visiting Pioneer Hill and the south end of Sunnyside Hill. He will pass through the north side of Sunnyside Hill at 6 p.m. Wednesday. He will visit Military Hill at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Pullman Lion’s Club announced Santa will not hand out candy canes or stop for photos because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the public is welcome to come out and wave to him as he passes through the neighborhoods.

Maps showing Santa’s route can be found at www.facebook.com/pullmanlionsclub.

