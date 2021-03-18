Gritman Medical Center and local police are warning people about scam callers trying to gain personal Medicaid or Medicare information.
According to Gritman, scammers are using phone numbers that appear to be coming from the hospital or a local organization.
The Pullman Police Department reports that scammers are claiming to represent Pullman Regional Hospital, too.
Police urge people who receive suspicious calls to refrain from providing personal or financial information. They advise people to hang up and call the facility back using the verified contact number listed on their website.