The following schools in the region will be closed or delayed today because of snowfall and hazardous road conditions (list will be updated as new info becomes available):
CLOSED
Moscow School District
Pullman School District
Potlatch School District
Whitepine School District
St. Mary's Parish School
Moscow Charter School
Palouse Prairie Charter School
Genesee School District
Kendrick Joint School District
Colton School District
Troy School District
Garfield-Palouse School District
St. John-Endicott School District (online learning)
Tekoa School District
Lacrosse School District
Washtucna School District
DELAYED START
Colfax School District (2 hours)
Oakesdale School District (2 hours)
Steptoe School District (2 hours)
OTHER CLOSURES
All Latah County government buildings are closed.
Moscow Recycling has canceled collections today. Call (208) 882-5724 or email customerservice@latahsanitation.com with questions.
The Moscow Chamber of Commerce office is closed.