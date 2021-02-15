The following schools in the region will be closed or delayed Tuesday because of snowfall and hazardous road conditions (list will be updated as new info becomes available):
CLOSED TO IN-PERSON
University of Idaho (classes canceled; nonessential offices are closed)
Moscow School District
St. Mary's Parish School
Moscow Charter School
Palouse Prairie Charter School
Pullman School District
Genesee School District
Whitepine Joint School District (Deary, Bovill)
St. John-Endicott School District
LaCrosse School District
DELAYED START
Clarkston School District (2 hours)
Asotin-Anatone School District (2 hours)
Lewiston School District (2 hours)
Garfield-Palouse School (2 hours late; buses paved roads only)
Tekoa School District (2 hours)
Colton School District (2 hours)