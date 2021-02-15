The following schools in the region will be closed or delayed Tuesday because of snowfall and hazardous road conditions (list will be updated as new info becomes available):

CLOSED TO IN-PERSON

University of Idaho (classes canceled; nonessential offices are closed)

Moscow School District

St. Mary's Parish School

Moscow Charter School

Palouse Prairie Charter School

Pullman School District

Genesee School District

Whitepine Joint School District (Deary, Bovill)

St. John-Endicott School District

LaCrosse School District

DELAYED START

Clarkston School District (2 hours)

Asotin-Anatone School District (2 hours)

Lewiston School District (2 hours)

Garfield-Palouse School (2 hours late; buses paved roads only)

Tekoa School District (2 hours)

Colton School District (2 hours)

