The following schools in the region are affected by snowfall and hazardous road conditions (list will be updated as new info becomes available):
CLOSED
Genesee School District
Lapwai School District
Orofino School District
Timberline Schools
Cavendish-Teakean Elementary School
Peck Elementary School
DELAYED / OTHER
Lewiston School District - 2 hours
Pullman School District - 2 hours, rural buses on emergency routes, AM preschool canceled
Clarkston School District - 2 hours, AM buses on snow routes
Colfax School District - 2 hours, buses on emergency routes only
Colton School District - School on time, buses on emergency routes
LaCrosse School District - 2 hours, no preschool, snow routes only
Pomeroy School District - 2 hours
Rosalia School District - 2 hours, buses on emergency routes only
Steptoe School District - 2 hours, no AM preschool, buses on paved roads only
Tekoa School District - 2 hours, no preschool, no breakfast
Whitepine School District - 2 hours, no AM preschool, buses two hours late
St. John Endicott - 2 hours