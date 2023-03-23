SciBorgs in Yakima

The Palouse Area Robotics Team, the SciBorgs, reached the playoff round Friday and Saturday at the Yakima Sundome during the Pacific Northwest District robotics event. The SciBorgs are now ranked 13th in the Pacific Northwest District, consisting of 120 high school teams. The team also receive the Gracious Professionalism Award in Yakima for helping other teams. Ben Herrmann, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratory Inc. electrical engineer and lead mentor for the SciBorgs, was named a Woody Flowers district event finalist for his efforts. The SciBorgs consist of 33 students from Colfax, Pullman, Moscow, and the surrounding Palouse area.
