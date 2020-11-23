Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories plans to break ground on a new manufacturing facility during spring 2021 in Moscow.
The 140,000-square-foot facility is described in an SEL news release as a state-of-the-art plant for fabricating printed circuit boards. It will be located southwest of Moscow near Highway 95 on property that was recently annexed by Moscow.
SEL plans to complete construction by mid-2022.
SEL is headquartered in Pullman and has facilities located around the world, including a manufacturing facility in Lewiston.
SEL invents, designs and builds digital products and systems that protect power grids around the world.