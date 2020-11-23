Moscow annexes SEL property

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories recently purchased this 150-acre parcel of land (center) west of U.S. Highway 95 just south of Moscow. The land will be used for future expansion of the business, which is based in Pullman.

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories plans to break ground on a new manufacturing facility during spring 2021 in Moscow.

The 140,000-square-foot facility is described in an SEL news release as a state-of-the-art plant for fabricating printed circuit boards. It will be located southwest of Moscow near Highway 95 on property that was recently annexed by Moscow.

SEL plans to complete construction by mid-2022.

SEL is headquartered in Pullman and has facilities located around the world, including a manufacturing facility in Lewiston.

SEL invents, designs and builds digital products and systems that protect power grids around the world.

