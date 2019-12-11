A tractor-trailer hauling vehicles nearly slid into a canyon Wednesday morning on State Route 195 just north of Colfax.
A dramatic photo posted on the Whitman County Sheriff's Office Facebook page around 8:45 a.m. shows the semi hanging over the guardrail on the edge of the highway.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney told the Daily News around 9:30 a.m. there were no injuries and a tow truck arrived on scene. He also said no lanes were blocked at that time.
He said the accident happened around 6 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m., told the Daily News the semi had been removed from the guardrail.
An overnight snowfall caused slick conditions on the road Wednesday.