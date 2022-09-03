WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, north entrance
Tuesday
Chili dog with cheese, onions, bacon bits and sour cream, coleslaw, ice cream sundae
Friday
Shredded pork taco, chips, cheese, olives, tomatoes, salsa, sour cream, sliced peaches, no bake cookies
The Council on Aging in Whitman County provides in-person meals at Pullman Senior Center. Meals are free to anyone older than 60. Meals can still be picked up for to-go at noon at the Senior Center.
LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
Tuesday
Tuna Casserole with whole wheat noodles, carrots, fruit cocktails, soups, salad bar, dessert
Thursday (free bingo)
Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, mandarin oranges, whole wheat biscuit, soup, salad bar, dessert
The Moscow Friendly Neighbors Senior Center is back to normal operations for meals. Soup available at 10:30 a.m., salad bar at 11:30 a.m., main entree at noon.
Outside grab-and-go no longer provided.