Group coopts a sacred song of praise
Last Wednesday a friend texted me that she heard some folks outside singing psalms. She said she heard the Old 100th. That made me happy to hear — I love singing psalms, especially Psalm 100. In verse 2 of that psalm we are told to “serve the Lord with gladness.” (In the hymn it is phrased “Him serve with mirth.”)
But then she added that these folks are doing it at Moscow City Hall to protest the mask ordinance. They were saying with their mouths “serve the Lord with gladness,” but they meant something quite different: “Don’t make me wear a mask.” They were coopting this sacred song of praise in order to whine about the mild inconvenience of masks.
Such a message has nothing to do with the message of this psalm — my fellow Christians, you know this. We are not called to carefully, resentfully, keep track of all the ways we are being put upon. We are called to serve the Lord and to serve others.
I want to voice an alternative, Christian point of view about mask-wearing and psalms: We’ve known for months that roughly half of coronavirus transmissions come from people who have no symptoms (yet). It has been shown that, on the off chance that I’m one of them, wearing a mask significantly reduces the likelihood that I will get other people sick.
Knowing this, when I put on a mask before going out in public I actually feel like I’ve got a chance to serve the Lord with gladness. I have an opportunity to care for my neighbor, to reduce their chance of getting sick from me.
Masks don’t “muzzle” us. They actually give us a way to speak about serving the Lord and others. A truer way to sing the psalm.
Rob Ely
Moscow
Story about churches was uplifting
Thank you, Moscow-Pullman Daily News for the Friday story about the many Moscow churches that support distancing and mask mandates. The story was uplifting. Comments by pastors interviewed for the story included “we want to lean on the side of compassion and caring for the neighbor more than we care for what we want or what we think we need,” and, “For us wearing a mask is part of ‘do no harm’ and ‘love your neighbor.’” These comments reflect the Moscow that I love. The caring that was expressed in this article was in sharp contrast to another of your front-page articles which appeared the same day. The second article sounded like it had been written about a child whining “I don’t want to, and you can’t make me.”
I would also like to thank Mayor Lambert and the Moscow City Council for doing their homework, listening to the experts and consequently making intelligent decisions for our community. These decisions have benefited both the health and safety of our community as well as the city economy. As long as people are wearing masks I will continue to comfortably (at least relatively comfortably) continue to support Moscow businesses and I see others are doing the same.
Lastly, I thank the people of Moscow who continue to wear masks even when we would rather not.
Mary Sánchez Lanier
Moscow
Helping to grasp the enormity
As of Sept. 26, more than 204,000 people have died in the United States from the COVID-19 virus since it emerged in March. More than 7,000,000 Americans have contracted the virus in just six months. By comparison, there have been 337,000 deaths due to the influenza virus over the past decade; an average of 37,000 per year. So the mortality rate due to COVID-19 is about 10 times larger than the flu.
And there is the additional fact that we have access each year to a relatively effective vaccine for influenza, but none yet for COVID-19. (Remember to get your flu shot.) Some in our community appear to have difficulty grasping the importance of simple health advisories that our medical professionals are recommending. So I thought I would try to put this situation in terms that might better help them grasp the enormity of this global pandemic.
If all 7,000,000 Americans who have contracted the disease so far were to stand 6 feet apart (socially distanced), their line would stretch 8,000 miles, about one third the circumference of the earth. If 204,000 caskets were laid end-to-end, they would stretch more than 250 miles. It would take someone driving 60 miles per hour, over 4 hours to pass all of the caskets. Now imagine all of the family members and friends associated with each of these individuals gathered with them. No matter how you calculate this, this is a lot of people. My hope is that we can all do our best to take care of each other until a vaccine is available, and to take special care of those who have been affected by this virus.
Von Walden
Moscow
Thoughts on the ‘hymn sing’
A few points regarding the “flash hymn sing” by Christ Church:
n I have high regard for Chief Fry and the Moscow Police Department. I would recommend to my young friend Gabe that when an officer of the law asks for your identification, you ought not respond, “You do not need to do this. You are better than this.” Highly imprudent. Be glad you were in Moscow.
n Our individual rights in this country have never been held to be “absolute.” Why? Because we have neighbors.
n Health and safety issues have been regulated by governments since ancient times. And by governments religious and secular.
n In the last Moscow City Council election, 2019, the people of Moscow voted solidly (70 percent to 30 percent in favor of the present council majority.) Even if a referendum on the present mandate for COVID-19 were to be held, there is little reason to believe that the council’ss resolution would not be supported by the vast majority of the people, and this even in the greater Christian community.
n I highly recommend former commissioner Richard Walser’s (R) Friday letter to the editor on his support for Tom Lamar for commissioner.
Fred Banks
Moscow