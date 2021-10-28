UPDATE: Crews respond to fatal crash near Uniontown

The Washington State Department of Transportation posted this image to Twitter of the crash today near Uniontown.

UPDATE: Emergency crews are responding to a fatal multiple-vehicle collision this afternoon on State Route 195 two miles south of Uniontown.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the collision involved a semi-truck that is leaking nitrogen refrigerant. 

The highway is closed and there is a detour through Uniontown East Road, Thorn Creek Road and U.S. 95 in Idaho. Long delays are expected.

ORIGINAL

Emergency crews are responding to a multiple-vehicle collision this afternoon with at least one seriously injured person on State Route 195 two miles south of Uniontown.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the collision involved a semi-truck that is leaking nitrogen refrigerant. Emergency personnel performed CPR on a person.

There is a detour through Uniontown East Road, Thorn Creek Road and U.S. 95 in Idaho.

