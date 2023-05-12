It appears sex. gender, religion, politics and the law are the target of an organized letter campaign being waged in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Lewiston Tribune.
In any event, letters are flying in and being published as they should be.
Unfortunately, they reveal a great deal of misunderstanding, ignorance and a religion-over-science mentality.
As usual, I don’t use the word ignorance as an insult. I use it in its proper definition of not knowing.
We all are ignorant of more things than we are knowledgeable about; and I, too, was essentially ignorant about sex and gender until I undertook a major research project on the subject.
I hope to conclude the project soon and submit “Scientific, Social, and Theological Problems in Binary Classifications” to a refereed journal.
Perhaps you should put on and tighten a chin strap before reading. I’m about to tell you about a person who was born with a penis and a vagina, both functional.
In 1843, before women could vote, Levi Suydam’s ballot was challenged in a Salisbury, Conn., election. A judge asked a doctor to examine Suydam to determine his sex.
The doctor found a phallus and Suydam’s vote was counted. Had the doctor done a more thorough examination, he would have found a fully developed vagina behind Suydam’s penis.
A few days later, Suydam began menstruating. It was known to some in the community that Suydam had sexual relations with both men and women.
Fortunately — I assume — most manifestations of intersex or sexual ambiguity aren’t so dramatic.
In the beginning, human embryos are neither male nor female; but contain the potential to become either. At six weeks all embryos, under the influence of gonadal steroid hormones, begin to develop into either male or female sex organs.
The process is triggered by a gene on the male, Y chromosome. Lacking the Y chromosome necessary for male development, undifferentiated gonads develop into ovaries, labia, and vagina.
But, in an estimated 1.5 percent to 2 percent of pregnancies, the process goes awry and fetuses develop with some degree of sexual ambiguity, and some of the anomalies cannot be seen because they are internal.
Sexes are sorted by a usually perfunctory examination of the newborn baby and male or female is recorded in records for the rest of their lives.
Many religious people express a belief that God makes us what we are; and that it is wrong for us to “correct” his mistakes. People who are born with birth defects should just accept their fate and “live with it.”
The argument isn’t used against the surgical correction of a cleft lip, a cleft palate, a club foot, congenital heart defects, spina bifida or any other nonsexual birth defect.
Surgeries even are performed on fetuses in utero.
So, does God only take offense of human tampering with his creation when it involves sex?
Or do we worry about correcting birth defects only when they involve sex?
Obscenity, pornography, sex-saturated mainstream entertainment and advertising notwithstanding, our culture is fundamentally uncomfortable with the enjoyment of sex.
Some churches still teach that coitus is only for creation, or “at risk” of pregnancy, and isn’t to be enjoyed too much or too often.
Conservative churches, especially evangelical ones, are the major source of political pressure to pass restrictive sex laws.
Currently, this includes birth control, abortion and discrimination against transexuals and transgendered citizens.
Our Constitution’s First Amendment, according to the men who wrote it and its main sponsors, is supposed to create a wall of separation between church and state. Churches that advocate such legislation are supposed to lose their tax-free status. Unfortunately, the code is rarely, if ever, enforced.
Civil laws should be based on science, not on theology.
Day has lived in Pullman since 1972. He was a Washington State University faculty member for 32 years as a science communicator. His readings are peripatetic in agriculture, biography, current events, history, law, politics, psychology, religion, science and sociology.