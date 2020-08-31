Sharlet Kay Rogers Smith, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at her home in Troy. She was 77.
Sharlet was born Feb. 25, 1943, to Arlie and Viola (Doud) Rogers in Adams, Ore. She attended Athena, Ore., public school through her graduation June 1961.
Sharlet met Gary Smith her freshman year of high school and they secretly eloped on June 1, 1960, to Coeur d’Alene and married at The Hitching Post before her graduation.
They made Athena their home where they welcomed their first daughter, Anita Kay Brumley on April 1, 1962. Gary enlisted in the Air Force in February 1962 and they moved to Oscoda, Mich., where they would be stationed for four years. They soon welcomed their second daughter, Shari Lynn, on Oct. 4, 1964. Once their military service was complete, they moved to Idaho, first settling in Culdesac and later Troy where Gary was born and raised. On July 29, 1969, they welcomed their last daughter, Dee Ann Kirklin, and moved into the new home they had built and where they remained until their retirement.
Upon their retirement in 2001, they would make their final home on Burnt Ridge, not far from where Gary was born and where the Smiths homesteaded.
The years between 1960 and 2020 were busy with raising a family, working and for a time owning and operating The Club Troy with Sandy Hendrickson. Sharlet’s job at the Hallmark Store in the Palouse Empire Mall in Moscow would take her into retirement. She enjoyed working at the store and visiting with all the patrons, friends and family who frequented there.
There were lots of camping trips, huckleberry and wood hauling ventures, trips to the west coast, return trips to the Athena area to visit her nieces and nephew and other extended family and so much more. One particularly fond trip was an Alaskan Cruise they took for their 40th Wedding Anniversary. She enjoyed a low-key retirement on the Ridge. She loved her dogs and tended endlessly to her hummingbirds in the summer. There were also the family get-togethers, cook-outs and one of her favorites was Lutefisk and Potatiskorv at Christmastime.
Sharlet leaves behind her husband of 60 years, Gary; daughters, Anita (Gary), Shari and Dee (Joel); nieces, Judy (Mike Dowd), Renee (Dave Cannon), Kathy (Jay Birdsell), Donita (Curt Newbold), Jeanne Cox-Able and Jodi (Scott Webb); nephews, David Peterson and Ron Dormaier; sister-in-law, Jackie (Mike Dormaier); grandson, Dana Leon Gludt (Misty Gludt); and many more family members and friends.
Sharlet was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry Rogers; sisters, Joanne Peterson and Wanda Cox; nephew, Jerry Cox; and grandson, Dustin Richard Gludt.
