The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help it identify a man who stole a weedeater from a storage unit north of Pullman early Saturday morning.
The Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage on its Facebook page showing a man breaking into the Storage Spot complex on State Route 27 near Whelan Road.
The man used bolt cutters to break into the unit and is seen walking away with the weedeater.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff's Office at (509) 397-6266 and ask for Sgt Dan Brown.