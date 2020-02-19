Local college and alumnae chapters of Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity will have a concert featuring female composers at 4 p.m. Saturday in Haddock Performance Hall on the University of Idaho campus, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow.
The one-hour program will feature college students, alumnae and UI faculty members performing pieces by women from past and present centuries including works for solo voice, women’s vocal ensemble with saxophone and bassoon, four-hand piano, solo organ, guitar and marimba.
Admission is free, but donations to support Sigma Alpha Iota philanthropies are encouraged.
The collegiate chapter will donate this years’ funds to the People to People program, which donates music supplies to impoverished communities throughout the world.