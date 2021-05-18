Police arrested a 30-year-old man late Monday evening in Pullman for allegedly attempting to rob an elderly couple.
Pullman Police Department Cmndr. Jake Opgenorth said police found and arrested Roland Davis, who is listed as homeless, because he matched a description from witnesses.
Police were called after Davis allegedly threatened the couple on South Grand Avenue and demanded they give him money and a cellphone. He allegedly charged at them and held his skateboard in a threatening manner.
Employees at Pauly's Bar and Grill saw the incident and one of them called the police. Davis was arrested for suspicion of second-degree robbery.