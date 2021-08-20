Firefighters responded to a small wildfire ignited by sparks from an Avista power pole Friday morning near Bishop Boulevard.
According to a Pullman Fire Department news release, the sparks came from a fuse on the pole and ignited the dry grass and a nearby tree at Latah Street and Bishop Boulevard.
Pullman and Whitman County Rural District 12 firefighters kept the wildfire confined to a small area away from a Mayflower moving van parked nearby. Avista crews shut down power at the scene to protect the firefighters.
Avista also handled a power outage in the area that briefly affected the downtown.