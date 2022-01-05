Moscow, Pullman to see more snow this weekend

FILE — Somewhere under the mound of snow on the left is a car — maybe. Another vehicle passes by the mystery object on Nez Perce Drive in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Snow and winter weather has again caused school closures and delays in the region including:

Highland School District in Craigmont, closed

Nezperce School District, closed

Kooskia schools, closed; sports practices canceled; other schools in the Mountain View School District will have altered bus routes; Grangeville schools will have a normal start time

Orofino School District, two-hour delay

Whitepine School District in Deary, two-hour delay

Colton School District, closed

Garfield-Palouse, two-hour delay

LaCrosse School District, two-hour delay

Pullman School District, two-hour delay

Tekoa School District, two-hour delay  

