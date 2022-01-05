Snow and winter weather has again caused school closures and delays in the region including:
Highland School District in Craigmont, closed
Nezperce School District, closed
Kooskia schools, closed; sports practices canceled; other schools in the Mountain View School District will have altered bus routes; Grangeville schools will have a normal start time
Orofino School District, two-hour delay
Whitepine School District in Deary, two-hour delay
Colton School District, closed
Garfield-Palouse, two-hour delay
LaCrosse School District, two-hour delay
Pullman School District, two-hour delay
Tekoa School District, two-hour delay