Monday is likely to bring snow to the region with the most accumulation happening on the Palouse.
Ron Miller, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the Palouse is expected to receive 2-4 inches of snow while the Camas Prairie should get 1-2 inches.
According to the National Weather Service, snow is likely to move into the area Monday morning and into the evening. It is expected to cover southwest Washington and the southern half of the Idaho Panhandle
This will lead to slick, snow-covered roads with winter driving conditions during the morning and evening commutes.
In Moscow, Monday’s high temperature is expected to be 33 degrees. A slight chance of snow is expected for the rest of the week.
The National Weather Service also warns of wind gusts up to 40 mph Wednesday afternoon on the Palouse. This may make driving conditions difficult for high-profile vehicles.
In Lewiston and Clarkston, there is a chance of snow Monday morning and then rain as the high temperature is expected to reach around 40 degrees. Less than 1 inch of snow is forecast.
Miller said the snow should not accumulate enough to affect the Monday morning commute in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.