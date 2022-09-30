Sydney Speck, of Moscow, won second place in the 2022 Palouse Plein Air painting event sponsored by the city of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission with this piece, “Sonia’s Taco Truck.” Artists from across the region created paintings onsite at locations throughout Latah, Nez Perce, Whitman, and Benewah counties.There were 84 artworks from 34 artists entered. Select entries can be viewed through Oct. 7 at the Third Street gallery inside Moscow City Hall. To see other winners and photos of the works in progress, check bit.ly/3dUbGo0.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Pullman students walk out in anger
- 19-year-old arrested for alleged rape on WSU campus
- His View: What part of the community is really in decline?
- UI: Abortion opinions, birth control off limits
- Help wanted: Moscow School District seeks substitute teachers
- Maxwell: District takes rape allegations seriously
- White House calls Idaho abortion laws ‘extreme and backwards’
- Connection to culture
- Loggers rumble past Trojans
- A preschool with deep roots