Seattle Mariners' Kolten Wong begins to run the bases after hitting a three-run double against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Mariners' Kolten Wong stands on second base after hitting a three-run double against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais, right, talks with starting pitcher Luis Castillo, left, after the seventh inning against the Houston Astros during a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez, bottom left, watches as a home run by Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez goes over the fence during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez is greeted in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez hits a three-run home run against Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Mariners' Kolten Wong begins to run the bases after hitting a three-run double against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Associated Press
Seattle Mariners' Kolten Wong stands on second base after hitting a three-run double against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
AP Lindsey Wasson
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais, right, talks with starting pitcher Luis Castillo, left, after the seventh inning against the Houston Astros during a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
AP Lindsey Wasson
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws against the Houston Astros during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
AP Lindsey Wasson
Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier throws against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
AP Lindsey Wasson
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez, bottom left, watches as a home run by Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez goes over the fence during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
AP Lindsey Wasson
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez is greeted in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
AP Lindsey Wasson
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker is greeted in the dugout after scoring against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
AP Lindsey Wasson
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez hits a three-run home run against Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
SEATTLE — Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off reliever Matt Brash, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Friday night in the first meeting between the AL West foes this year.
Tucker and Yordan Alvarez provided all the offensive punch for the Astros. Alvarez continued to torment Seattle pitching with a three-run homer off Luis Castillo in the third.
Brash (3-3) didn’t get the call on a borderline 2-2 pitch from plate umpire Shane Livensparger that froze Tucker, and missed his spot on the 3-2 pitch. Tucker’s homer was his sixth of the season.
Seattle manager Scott Servais argued the non-strike call later in the inning during a pitching change and was ejected by Livensparger.
Tucker also scored on an attempted double steal in the fourth with one out and runners at the corners. Jeremy Peña was thrown out at second base, but the throw allowed Tucker to sprint home from third.
For a while that appeared to be the deciding run. But Seattle’s Kolten Wong lined a three-run double in the fifth off Houston starter Cristian Javier, and the Mariners pulled even in the eighth thanks to three consecutive two-out singles.
Singles by Ty France and Jarred Kelenic put runners at the corners with two outs against reliever Bryan Abreu. Eugenio Suárez, who nearly homered earlier in the game, dribbled a single into right field to score France with the tying run.
Abreu (1-0) still got the victory despite giving up the lead.
Javier threw a season-high seven innings and was helped by the chilly 51-degree conditions with long fly balls by Suárez and Julio Rodríguez becoming outs rather than home runs. Javier struck out eight and allowed three hits.
But he stumbled in the fifth and Wong continued to show signs of rebounding from his slow start. Wong lined a shot to right-center that cleared the bases, giving him five RBI in the past two games after driving in just three runs in his first 22.
Castillo was nearly Javier’s equal outside of Alvarez’s big blow. Castillo allowed five hits, four earned runs and struck out five. But it was his only walk that became problematic — a walk of Alex Bregman with the count at 1-2 with two outs in the fourth, but ended up walking him on a 3-2 pitch.