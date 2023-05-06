SEATTLE — Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off reliever Matt Brash, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Friday night in the first meeting between the AL West foes this year.

Tucker and Yordan Alvarez provided all the offensive punch for the Astros. Alvarez continued to torment Seattle pitching with a three-run homer off Luis Castillo in the third.

Brash (3-3) didn’t get the call on a borderline 2-2 pitch from plate umpire Shane Livensparger that froze Tucker, and missed his spot on the 3-2 pitch. Tucker’s homer was his sixth of the season.

