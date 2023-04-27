It took the Carolina Panthers until this week to decide which quarterback they’ll select with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

They’re not saying, but oddsmakers believe it’ll be Alabama’s Bryce Young. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is an overwhelming favorite to go first, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud has dropped from favorite to having the third-best odds behind Kentucky’s Will Levis. Florida’s Anthony Richardson is a longshot.

The Panthers traded four picks, including No. 9 overall and a first-rounder next year, along with wide receiver DJ Moore to give new coach Frank Reich a quarterback to build around.

