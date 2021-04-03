Water cooler baths, fantasy football and retirement homes. They’re not all synonymous with comeback victories, but the words were flowing Friday night after Pullman High School’s miraculous victory.
Jaxon Patrick kicked a 25-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining to give the Greyhounds a 37-34 win against Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Clarkston at Martin Stadium. It put the final exclamation point on Pullman’s astonishing rally that endured deficits of 20-0, 28-7 and, in the fourth quarter, 34-21.
It was the Greyhounds’ first home win this season.
“I’m really proud of these guys,” Patrick said. “This is going to be my favorite team looking back, and especially when I’m like 70 in a retirement home.”
Patrick’s game-winning kick made up for a rare point-after miss a few minutes earlier, when Pullman (3-2) tied the game 34-34 on a 25-yard pass from Carson Coulter to Hyatt Utzman. It was the Greyhounds’ second TD in a span of 2:06 and drew the hosts within a kick of a fourth-quarter lead.
The junior got a chance to make up for it and capitalized.
“I’m a little upset that I missed the extra point, but I’m really excited that I got an opportunity to come back and win it,” he said.
Pullman’s final drive drained 7:14 off the clock and spanned 57 yards. Coulter, the Greyhounds’ senior quarterback, completed short-range passes to chip away at the distance. He was 8-of-13 during the series, capping a busy day he finished 28-of-43 with 422 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.
Coulter found his groove in the third quarter, at one point completing seven straight passes. He had some help from his receivers, who hauled in acrobatic catches to aide Coulter’s numbers and extend drives.
His only blunder during the comeback was a fumble that resulted in a Bantams touchdown. With his team at Clarkston’s 8-yard line late in the third quarter, Coulter let the ball leak out on a keeper. It was scooped up by the Bantams’ Landon Taylor, who returned it 92 yards to the end zone. The quick momentum swing increased Clarkston’s lead from 28-21 to 34-21.
Coulter bounced back with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Utzman early in the fourth, getting Pullman back within one score of the lead, 34-28.
“Just a gritty competitor,” Greyhounds coach David Cofer said of his signal-caller a few minutes after being showered with water by his players. “When you’ve got a senior quarterback that’s confident, you feel pretty unstoppable, and ultimately it came down to that.”
Coulter tossed three of his touchdowns in the second half, which Pullman dominated thanks in part to injury issues for Clarkston (2-4).
Bantams quarterback Nic Schofield left the game midway through the second quarter after getting his neck awkwardly twisted by way of his facemask. He stayed on the turf for several minutes after the penalty, was eventually helped to his feet and walked off the field, but he did not return to the game.
Star running back Eddie Berglund was sidelined for most of the second half, too. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound senior scored Clarkston’s first touchdown of the game, a 38-yard sprint in the opening quarter, but was seldom seen after that. He logged two carries in the second half and finished the game with 66 yards on 11 attempts.
Freshman Carter Steinwand took over for Schofield, but did not lead a scoring drive. Terrell Lawson, who has split time at QB with Schofield this season, took one snap from behind center in this one.
“I just wanted to give him a shot,” Bantams coach Brycen Bye said of Steinwand. “He’s been doing a great job in practice, he’s been doing a great job all year.”
Clarkston led 20-7 when Schofield suffered his injury. Simon Henry plunged into the end zone five plays later to make it 28-7.
“Not an easy spot to come in as a freshman,” Bye said. “He’s going to take this one hard,
but he’s going to grow from it and you’ve got to watch him for the next couple years.”
Utzman led Pullman’s receivers with nine catches, 143 yards and three touchdowns. The 6-1 senior made clutch play after clutch play down the stretch to rack up the virtual points.
“I told him that I was going to add him on my fantasy team after that one,” Cofer joked.
Zackary Farnsworth led Pullman’s defense with 12 tackles and added seven receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown.
The Greyhounds conclude their season Friday at home against Rogers. Clarkston will look to snap a three-game losing streak next Friday at home against Shadle Park.