How about this for an encore?
Huddled on and around a couch with bright silver “N-C-A-A” balloons drifting above their heads, the Washington State women’s basketball team went wild when the players heard their name announced on ESPN’s NCAA tournament selection show Sunday.
The Cougars are headed back to the Big Dance for the second consecutive season and third time in program history.
WSU (19-10) was picked by the selection committee as a No. 8 seed in the Bridgeport, Conn., regional and will face ninth-seeded Kansas State (19-12) in the first round Saturday at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Tipoff is set for 8:30 a.m. Pacific and will be televised on ESPN 2.
“I just can’t be more excited for our team,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said Monday. “You go through the whole season just ... worried about every win and loss, trying to get yourself in this position to have your name being read and seeing your team experience that and their reactions and their excitement.”
The Cougars’ historic season already includes team records for total wins in the NCAA era and Pac-12 Conference wins (11). WSU finished tied for second in the conference in the regular season before falling to Utah 70-59 in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal round.
Kansas State enters the NCAA tourney after finishing sixth in the Big 12 with a 9-9 league record.
The Wildcats are led by junior Ayoka Lee, who is averaging 22.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-6 center made national sports headlines when she set an NCAA single-game scoring record earlier this season by scoring 61 points against Oklahoma on Jan. 23.
The matchup also features some personal connections for Ethridge, who spent almost two decades as an assistant with the Wildcats from 1996-2014. But Ethridge isn’t focused on the past.
“I hate that the NCAA put us in this position that we’re having to speak on old ties and things like that, ’cause it really has no bearing on this year’s team,” Ethridge said. “And from the things we prepare and what we want to do and the experience that I want these players to have in this, I don’t want them answering in any of that. So no motivation based on K-State.”
WSU is seeking its first NCAA tournament win after one-and-done trips in 1991 and last season, when the ninth-seeded Cougs fell to No.8-seeded South Florida, 57-53, in the first round.
The Cougars return all five starters from that team, including top scorers sophomore Charlisse Leger-Walker (16 points per game) and junior Johanna Teder (10.6 points).
A team with a losing record three seasons ago, the Cougs have risen quickly under Ethridge. WSU went 11-20 in the coach’s first season in 2019-20, improved to .500 at 12-12 a year ago and now is one win away from a 20-win season.
The winner of Saturday’s first-round matchup will take on the winner of No. 1 seed NC State and either 16th-seeded Longwood or Mount St. Mary’s on March 21.
That would be a rough draw for the Cougars considering NC State rocked them 62-34 on Nov. 27 in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas.
Fans can purchase tickets to the first-round game through NC State Athletics. Ticket sales begin for the general public at 2 p.m. Pacific on Monday.
“As a coach, you just realize you do all that 365 days a year and you understand the commitment this team has put in all those days, summer days, and not just one year but two years and three years at time,” Ethridge said. “So when you get to this point and see that moment, it’s just kind of (a) relief and then excitement for your team and that’s not worn off at all.”
