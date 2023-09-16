Cam Ward

Washington State quarterback Cam Ward makes a pass during a game against Colorado State on Sept. 2 in Fort Collins, Colo.

 WSU Athletics

No. 23 Washington State will try for a 3-0 start for the second straight season when it kicks off against Northern Colorado (0-2) at 2 p.m. today (Pac-12 Network) at Gesa Field in Pullman.

“I think the best part is there’s so much to get better at,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “That’s not just coachspeak, we need to be better to win football games. I’ve got a lot of respect for Northern Colorado ... but it’s about us (getting better).”

Here are four thing to watch in today’s game:

