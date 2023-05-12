A decade in the making

For the first time in 10 years, the Moscow softball team has booked its ticket to the Idaho Class 4A state softball tournament.
Sophomore Kaci Kiblen leveled a two-run RBI double past the Lakeland infield in the bottom of the fifth to give the Bears an 11-1 mercy-rule victory in an Idaho Class 4A district championship game Thursday at the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
“They’ve been working a lot of years for this,” Moscow softball coach Eric Kiblen said. “This is a special group. I think the sky is the limit, and we can do some big things at State.”
This was the second game of a best-of-three district championship series. The Bears won Game 1 by the same margin Tuesday.
The state tournament begins May 19 at Twin Falls High School.
Here’s how the district championship game played out:
Everything clicked
Moscow had a 6-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth and hadn’t brought a runner home since the second inning.
Sophomore Hannah Robertson started the inning with a line-drive single on the first pitch. The third baseman finished the game a perfect 2-for-2 with three RBI and a home run.
After an Addie Branen bunt, Kelly Stodick successfully bunted to load the bases. Senior left fielder Megan Poler walked to score Branen, putting Moscow ahead by six.
Sammi Pfiffner brought home two Moscow runners after a line-drive single to put the Bears ahead 9-1.
“We were just able to stay within our plan,” Kiblen said. “We were able to stay true to our approach and stayed disciplined to the plate. We had some innings where we chased some ugly pitches, but at the end of the day, they stuck together and found a way to get it done.”
Stodick masterclass
Junior right-hander Stodick earned the win in the circle following a complete-game performance for the Bears. She allowed one run on seven hits, striking out four.
Stodick was pounding the strike zone throughout the game, throwing 61 pitches, 44 of which went for strikes.
Lakeland’s Hannah Zeilstra got ahead of Stodick to begin the fourth inning, getting a base knock on the first pitch of the inning.
Delilah Zimmerman hit a slow roller into the circle during the next at-bat, which was an easy put-out for Stodick.
Lakeland’s next batter, Madison Cheney, was Stodick’s fourth strikeout victim of the night, going down in four pitches.
That was just one example of the composure that the young hurler demonstrated. Another one came at the top of the third. Lakeland successfully loaded the bases following a Kate Barnard single down the first base line.
With two outs, Stodick faced Hawks’ sophomore, Aubrie Goncalves. Stodick was able to retire her after four pitches, leaving three Lakeland runners stranded.
“Kelly is always solid,” Kiblen said. “Our defense was a little shakey behind her today, but she’s one of the calmest pitchers you’ll find, and she pounds the zone.”
Taking your pitches
The Bears finished the game 9-for-20 at the plate and had a combined 11 RBI.
Lakeland’s Mia Kesner and Emma Avalos struck out just one Moscow batter and combined for seven walks.
The Bears waited for their pitches, which in turn forced the walks. They would load the bases several times throughout and use walks to score runs.
In the bottom of the second, the Bears brought home four runners, two of which came from walks with loaded bases.
“The approaches got better as the game went on,” Kiblen said. “We weren’t swinging at bad pitches and waiting for their pitches.”
When the pitches were in the zone, Moscow had no problem making contact. Robertson, Kiblen and Bella Ristine all had multiple hits.
On her first at-bat, Robertson swung at a Kessner pitch that was lofted slowly down the middle of the plate and sent it over the fence in center field to give the Bears their first lead of the game.
“She’s been swinging the ball really well this year,” Kiblen said. “As soon as she hit that ball, I knew it was gone. I couldn’t be happier for her.”
Lakeland 010 00—1 7 0
Moscow 240 05—11 9 2
Mia Kesner, Emma Avalos (2) and Payton Sterling. Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill.
Lakeland hits — Sterling 2, Hannah Zeilstra 2, Katie Dewey, Emma Avalos, Kate Barnard.