A decade in the making

Moscow’s Kelly Stodick makes contact with a pitch in Thursday’s Idaho Class 4A District championship game against Lakeland at the Moscow Community Playfields.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

For the first time in 10 years, the Moscow softball team has booked its ticket to the Idaho Class 4A state softball tournament.

Sophomore Kaci Kiblen leveled a two-run RBI double past the Lakeland infield in the bottom of the fifth to give the Bears an 11-1 mercy-rule victory in an Idaho Class 4A district championship game Thursday at the Moscow School District Community Playfields.

“They’ve been working a lot of years for this,” Moscow softball coach Eric Kiblen said. “This is a special group. I think the sky is the limit, and we can do some big things at State.”

