NAMPA, Idaho — A total of 12 of the area’s 49 wrestlers kept their hopes of winning a title alive Thursday after the first two rounds of the Idaho state wrestling championships at the Ford Idaho Center.

A total of five athletes in Class 2A were a perfect 2-0, two sported that mark in Class 5A, one had the same record in Class 4A and four were undefeated in the girls competition.

In the team scoring race, Clearwater Valley of Kooskia stands 14th in Class 2A with 27 points. Kamiah and Orofino are tied for 19th with 11 points and Potlatch is 22nd with 10 points. In Class 4A, Moscow is 22nd with nine points. In Class 5A, Lewiston is 11th with 22 points. In the girls team competition, Lewiston and Potlatch are tied for 13th with 15 points each.