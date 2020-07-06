Many years ago, Rich Gillespie laid his hands on an old wooden plaque that reads, “Golfer’s Prayer: May I Live Long Enough to Shoot My Age.”
His prayer was answered four years ago. Now he’s flirting with Golfer’s Miracles.
Most notably, the 84-year-old retired school administrator, who plays on a daily basis at Bryden Canyon Golf Course in Lewiston, put together a streak that astonished course officials. He shot his age or lower in seven consecutive rounds.
“In my 20 years, I’ve never heard of anything even remotely close to that,” Bryden owner Jeff Briney said.
Beginning in late May and continuing into early June, the streak consisted of 18-hole recreational rounds of 84, 83, 81, 84, 84, 79 and 79.
There was no lack of credible witnesses, since Gillespie plays with a group of fellow retirees — several of them former educators — who took a wry delight in the streak but were no doubt green with envy.
Gillespie’s comeuppance was swift.
On Day 8, poised to extend the string, he struck two trees on the final hole, came up an inch short on a 10-foot putt and settled for a double-bogey 6 that left him with a score of 85 — one stroke over his age.
One stroke over his current par, you might say.
Since then, Gillespie, who is originally from Moscow, has shot his age or below several more times. In fact, since the day he first accomplished the feat, firing an 80 when that was his age in 2016, he has repeated it dozens of times.
He knows this because every time he does so, he records the score on the back of that Golfer’s Prayer plaque. At this rate he might need to hunt down a new plaque. But that doesn’t mean he’s explicitly trying to shoot his age on any given day.
“When you play golf, you don’t have anything in mind — you just take what you get,” he said, with a chuckle that anticipates the chorus of nodding assents he’ll elicit.
In the golfing world, though, he’s breathing rarefied air.
Mathematically, of course, shooting one’s age becomes easier with every passing year. From the standpoint of the human aging process, though, the prospect can be as elusive as a carrot dangling from a donkey’s nose. According to one study, only nine golfers per million ever shoot their age.
“The only way I’m going to shoot my age,” said Les MacDowell, 80, one of Gillespie’s golfing buddies and a longtime public-address announcer for Lewiston High athletic events, “is to have about three birthdays a year for the next five years.”
Gillespie spent 33 years in the Lewiston school system, many of them as athletic director at Sacajawea Junior High. He’s been golfing regularly if quietly since about 1980, and has tried to play five times a week since his retirement in 1996.
Exercise is one motivation, but not the only one.
“The wife wants me to get out of the house,” he said of Betty Gillespie, with whom he has seven children, 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
During his years on the links, Gillespie has made consistency his game — from hole to hole and from year to year. He’s the oldest in his circle of golfers, and the only one to have shot his age.
“He’s a good golfer — for his age, he’s an excellent golfer,” MacDowell said. “He’s just pretty steady, not real flashy, not real long (-hitting). I think it’s just a routine he has developed through the years. He’s mentally disciplined enough to maintain the same routine and basically repeat the same swing movement and mechanics. Golf is a touchy sport, and a little change in swing mechanics can make a whale of a difference in where the ball goes.”
Five years ago, Gillespie shot a hole-in-one on No. 6 at Bryden. But he’s not sure he prefers that achievement over certain more peculiar ones. Like the time he didn’t need his putter until No. 5, because on the first four holes he had chipped the ball into the cup. Or the week when he tallied four birdies and a par on No. 9.
Adding to that list of oddities is his streak of age-shootings. Gillespie seems to have arrived at a golfing sweet spot where his experience in the game is paying off and his mechanics haven’t begun to break down.
“I’m playing better golf right now than I ever have,” he said.
The quizzical tone in his voice made it clear he wasn’t boasting. As a seasoned golfer, he knows better than that.
